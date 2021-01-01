Model 2097/30 Chandelier by FLOS - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (AU140531)

This Model 2907/30 Chandelier Light by FLOS remains an icon in the world of interior design. Instantly recognizable for its unique steel-supported column and brass arms, this chandelier has been featured in a number of photo spreads over the years. From its sleek tubing to the whimsical way in which each of the 30 bulbs is held, this chandelier remains a great option for entryways and spacious living rooms. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black