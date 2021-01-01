Model 180 Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HHT-180L-BN)

The Model 180 Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting is a gimbal ring low voltage track fixture that uses minimal hardware to a create a more open and contemporary look, allowing for seamless integration into modern living spaces. The Model 180 features a swivel arm for easy aiming with a clear lens that allows for a soft, encompassing light. Fixture uses a horizontal rotation up to 350 degrees with 90 degrees of vertical aiming. Built with a die-cast aluminum construction for durability, the fixture can be used with track systems H, J, and L. Uses a halogen bulb (not included) to supply its lighting. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel