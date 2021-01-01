JELD-WEN MODA doors are European-inspired with a design so minimalistic they integrate in any setting; yet they are so striking they stand apart from the crowd. The clean lines of these unique doors help to make a statement that is both contemporary and timeless. The solid wood panel door provides privacy and reduces sound transmission through your home. JELD-WEN MODA Rustic 24-in x 80-in Unfinished 5-Panel Square Solid Core Unfinished White Cedar Wood Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Brown