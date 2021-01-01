Nourison Moda MOD06 Area Rug

This is art for your floor! This collection features ultra-modern designs featuring contemporary abstracts and geometrics in rich colors. Amazing floral motifs highlighted with exquisite shading and carving brings the botanicals to life. If you are looking for a statement for your floor this is it. Bold, dewy petals burst forth at their peak moment of bloom, on a magnificent tonal field of luminescent peony pinks. Add visual excitement to your home with this beautifully modern choice.