The clear glass panel door allows you to open up rooms for more light flow through your home. Designed to open up sun rooms and hallways, the clear glass option welcomes light in. Door is primed and ready to paint on all 6 sides. Primed doors give you the design flexibility to choose any color. Door is bored and ready for a handleset. Built for excellent performance and enduring beauty. 5-Year limited warranty. Additional door designs, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN MODA 1066W 32-in x 80-in Primed 6-Panel Clear Glass Solid Core Primed MDF Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Off-White