Mod Lunch Bento Food Storage Container, Steel Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. This innovative Mod Lunch Food Storage container measures 7.2 x 2.8 x 5 inches and has a 1.1 L, 37 oz, 4.5 cup capacity Three (3) leak-resistant dividers slide and snap into channels to separate food. Customize the storage sections on your container every time you pack! The leak resistant lid features snap locks to prevent spills. Lid is easy to use- even for kids! Tritan base is BPA free, shatter resistant and crystal clear All Food Storage containers are freezer safe, dishwasher safe on the top rack and microwavable. Remove the lid before reheating By popular demand! The Mod Lunch Bento food storage container is designed to fit into Freezable Lunch Bags and Freezable Lunchboxes