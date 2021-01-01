Mod 265 Wall Sconce by FLOS - Color: White - Finish: White - (AU030009)

The Mod 265 Wall Sconce from FLOS is a classic wall light that provides modern style and functionality for professional settings with a relaxed atmosphere. This product features direct light with a counterbalanced painted steel stem and reflector and a painted steel adjustable arm and reflector with chrome-plated brass reflector support. It features a cast iron tapered counterweight to give it balance in both form and function, and it comes with 80â€ of a power cord. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: White. Finish: White