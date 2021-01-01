HON Mod 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Mobile Pedestal, Letter/Legal, Russet Cherry, 20" (HLPLPMBF.LRC1)

There is always beauty in simplicity, but with the Mod desk collection you'll also find variety and value. This 15"W mobile pedestal increases the storage capacity of a Mod workstation. One box drawer holds office supplies and personal items, and one file drawer organizes paperwork. Four durable casters enable easy movement throughout the workspace. The durable laminate surface is available in a variety of attractive finish options, which allows you to match other Mod elements. It's totally productive. Totally adaptable. Totally Mod. Laminate finish is russet cherry..Two-drawer mobile pedestal cabinet includes one box drawer for supplies and one file drawer with hangrails for letter-/legal-size documents.Lock included.Fully assembled and ready to use.Drawers open fully to give easy access to all contents.Made of scratch-, stain-, and spill-resistant laminate in russet cherry color.Drawers operate on full-extension ball bearing suspensions to ensure smooth, quiet, and long-lasting operation.Dimensions: 20"H x 15"W x 20"D.5-year manufacturer limited warranty