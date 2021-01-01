MoCA 25 Network Adapter for Ethernet Over Coax 2 Pack 1 Gbps Ethernet Coax to Ethernet Adapter Enhanced Streaming and Gaming Model ECB6250K02

Best Quality Guranteed. GET BETTER WIFI Increase coverage with speed and reliability of a wired network. Use your homes existing coax wiring for ethernet network to create fast, reliable Ethernet connection by connecting MoCA to router and Ethernet access points. INCREASED BANDWIDTH With speeds up to 2. 5 Gbps over the MoCA network, youll get more than enough bandwidth for HD video, online gaming, and other demanding applications with up to 1 Gbps at multiple end points. BETTER GAMING, BETTER STREAMING Increased speed and performance of your network reducing the latency and lag while gaming, and fixes issues of buffering while streaming video. Perfect for pristine 4K and HD streaming, and all of your gaming needs. ENHANCED HOME NETWORK MoCA 2. 5 technology upgrades your network for speed, latency, reliability, range, and security. Easy to set up, the MoCA adapter uses the same coaxial cables as your cable TV or