Targus Mobile ViP Checkpoint Friendly Backpack - 15.6"

The polished details and slim composition of the 15.6-inch Mobile ViP Backpack make it our sleekest pack yet. It's easy to access all of your gear and gadgets with strategically located pockets, dividers, and compartments, while the patented checkpoint-friendly design helps you fly through airport screenings without removing your laptop.And, it's made to protect. The SafePort Sling keeps your laptop secure in case it's dropped, and the weather-resistant base and pocket keep your laptop, tablet, and docs safe from the elements. It has a streamlined design that's finished with leatherette and visible stitching for a tailored, professional look.