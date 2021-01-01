Mobile Pixels Pro Portable Monitor for Laptops 12.5' Full HD IPS USB A/Type-C USB The On-The-Go Mobile Display, Plug and Play ( Pro with Kickstand)

Best Quality Guranteed. Attachable dual screen; 12.5 inch FHD or 1080P IPS anti-glare monitor with adjustable brightness; Compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops. Kickstand included! Ultraportable, energy saving and compact design; 1.6 pound lightweight and 0.48 inch ultrathin monitor; Use in airplanes, coffee shops and co-working spaces Features simple to use plug and play; Attach on adhesive plates, plug in and slide out the extender Offers 5 use modes; Full 270 rotation and 180 presentation mode to share the same laptop screen; Slide to either side of your laptop monitor; Option for landscape or portrait viewing Energy Star, BSMI, CE, FCC, KCC, RoHS, UL, WEEE and CA65 certified; High quality industrial materials help withstand wear and tear; One year warranty