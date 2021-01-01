Best Choice Products Mobile HDPE Plastic Patio Umbrella Base in Black

Add convenience and stability to your outdoor space with this heavy-duty umbrella base - the perfect way to help shade your deck, poolside, restaurant, or market stall. A refillable reservoir lets you secure your base with sand or water as needed and four wheels create a tilt-free surface that is easy to lock and easy to move. Built with a 2 in. receiver to accommodate umbrellas from 6-12 ft. in diameter. Two adjustable knobs ensure a perfect fit for most market umbrellas. Color: Black.