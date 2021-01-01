Mobile Game Controller Upgrade Phone Controller Gamepad with L1R1 6 Fingers Trigger for Shooter Sensitive and Aim Trigger Controller for Android.

Best Quality Guranteed. [6 Finger Triggers] This new mobile game controller has two triggers on each side. With this game controller, you can play games with 6 fingers, bid farewell to finger numbness, shoot while moving, quickly improve skills, improve operational response, and reduce embarrassment. [Easy Operation] You can use the index finger to push, rotate, aim and shoot at the same time, which eliminates the hassle of using only the thumb for all operations. You can charge your phone while playing mobile games! [Alloy Trigger Button] This pair of fire and aiming buttons with a mobile game trigger with a gamepad provides you with a realistic physical joystick to improve the accuracy of touchscreen-based games. Sensitive, not delayed, cannot escape. [Compatible with Multiple Games] Designed for games on iPhone IOS and Android, such as PUBG, Knives Out, survival rules, survivors, important actions, etc. As long as the game allows custom and drag key