Mobile Antenna 2m70cm VHFUHF Ham Radio 137149 437480 Mhz Magnet Base PL259 Connector 10 Ft RG58 Cable
Include: X1 18 inches Dual-Band VHF & UHF Antenna, X1 10 Ft RG58 Cable with PL-259 Connector and Magntic Base. Fastly Installation: 2.95' Strong Rare Earth Magnet Base. Fix it on the car roof in a second. High Performance: To get better Performance, You can change the antenna positions on the top of car. Omni-Directional Dual-Band VHF & UHF (137-149,437-480 Mhz),VSWR: Less 1.4 (145 Mhz)/ Less 1.2 (455 Mhz),Gain 2dBi/ 3dBi More Durable: Waterproof Design, Stainless Steel Antenna, RG58 Heavy duty Cable, Antifreeze materials Quality Assured: One Year Warranty, Just Replace New for you if quality problem.