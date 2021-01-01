Moare XL Double Shade Pendant Light by Santa & Cole - Color: Grey (MRE31 | MREX6 | MREM6)

The Moare collection is named for the effect of the two superimposed cylindrical shades, as if iridescent fabric were being used. Made of mesh material used in industrial curtains. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey.