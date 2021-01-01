WAC Lighting MO-LED522F Paloma 7" Tall LED Monopoint Accent Light with 36° Flood Beam Spread - 22 Watts Black / 4000K / 85CRI Indoor Lighting Ceiling

WAC Lighting MO-LED522F Paloma 7" Tall LED Monopoint Accent Light with 36 Flood Beam Spread - 22 Watts Paloma is a museum-quality LED luminaire with high performance reflector optics. Available in 12W or 22W options in multiple color temperature, beam distribution, and finish options. Canopy is included with fixture.Features:36° beam spreadAccommodates 1 lens and 1 glare control accessoryUniversal driver allows for installation at both standard residential and standard commercial voltagesHead rotates 360° and angles 180°Powder coated finishesDie-cast aluminum constructionAssembled in the USAEnergy Star certified and title 24 compliant if 90 CRI model is selectedETL and cETL certifiedRated for damp locations5 year manufacturer warrantyIncludes an integrated LED moduleDimensions:Height: 7.39"Width: 4" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 1.26 lbsBeam Spread: 36°Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 23Wattage: 23Voltage: 120v, 240v, 277vLED: YesColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85, 90Lumens: 1050, 1100, 1180, 1265, 985Average Hours: 50000 Accent / Spot Lights Black / 4000K / 85CRI