WAC Lighting MO-1052N Exterminator II 5" Wide LED Accent Light / Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce - 25� Narrow Beam Spread - 52 Watts - Black / 2700K / 8

WAC Lighting MO-1052N Exterminator II 5" Wide LED Accent Light / Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce - 25 Narrow Beam Spread - 52 Watts The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design. Available in three high powered LED monopoint options in 14W, 23W, 35W, and 52W, comparing up to a 100W HID equivalent. The canopy is included with the monopoint, and can be ordered with an extension rod (6", 12", 18", 24", 36") to drop the head.Features 365° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingAccommodates one lens accessory and one glare control accessoryCan be wall or ceiling mountedDurable die cast aluminum constructionComes with a clear glass disk diffuserIntegrated LED lighting25° beam spreadCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDesigned for commercial or residential useSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or 0-10V dimmerUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantiesDimensions Height: 7-3/4"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7-3/4"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 4.71 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 52 wattsLumens: 2930, 3320, 3540, or 4237Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 80000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Accent / Spot Lights Black / 2700K / 85CRI