WAC Lighting MO-1035F Exterminator II 7 Inch Tall LED Accent Light with 55° Flood Beam Angle White / 3500K / 85CRI Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

WAC Lighting MO-1035F Exterminator II 7 Inch Tall LED Accent Light with 55 Flood Beam Angle The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design. Available in two high powered LED monopoint options , the 14W version outperforms a 20W HID, and the 35W compares to a 50W HID. Canopy is included with fixture.Features:Wide 55° beam spreadAccommodates 1 lens and 1 glare control accessoryUniversal driver allows for installation at both standard residential and standard commercial voltagesHead rotates 360° and angles 180°Powder coated finishesDie-cast aluminum constructionAssembled in the USAEnergy Star certified and title 24 compliant if 90 CRI model is selectedETL and cETL certifiedRated for damp locations5 year manufacturer warrantyIncludes an integrated LED moduleDimensions:Height: 6.75"Width: 4.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 1.26 lbsBeam Spread: 55°Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Voltage: 120v, 240v, 277vLED: YesColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85, 90Lumens: 2029, 2185, 2476, 2691, 2815, 2828Average Hours: 60000 Accent / Spot Lights White / 3500K / 85CRI