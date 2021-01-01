From quoizel
Quoizel MNR1613 Manor 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with White Alabaster Shade Palladian Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Advertisement
Quoizel MNR1613 Manor 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with White Alabaster Shade This flush mount series offers versatile styling that coordinates with most any home decor. The lovely white alabaster glass shade complements various finishes. They are available in Brushed Nickel, Polished Chrome, Palladian Bronze or White.Features:White Alabaster ShadeClean transitional styleSturdy aluminum frame ensures years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 13"Shade Width: 10"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb(s) Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 75Total Wattage: 150Voltage: 120 Flush Mount Palladian Bronze