Miseno MNO2113RU Rectangular 21" Undermount Bathroom Sink Bright White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Miseno MNO2113RU Rectangular 21" Undermount Bathroom Sink MNO2113RU Features: Constructed from premium ceramic materials High grade clays are mixed to create a semi-flexible compound which is kiln forged and finished with an ultra tough glaze resulting in a non-porous, durable, chip resistant sink that will maintain its beauty for years Undermount Installation Undermount sinks offer a degree of elegance, and give the appearance of the sink being integrated into the counter. They also make counter cleanup a snap, since there are no creases where the sink meets the counter top Rear Drain Location with Integrated Overflow A rear drain location increases storage under the sink by locating the drain pipe further back in the cabinet, and the integrated overflow gives you peace of mind knowing that you will never flood the bathroom while filling your sink Mounting clips and a cut-out template are included in the box, so you won't have to hunt around in a big-box home store to find the parts you need for installation This sink is covered by Miseno's limited lifetime warranty MNO2113RU Specifications: Overall Height: 7-1/8" (bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 13-3/8" (back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 21" (left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width: 11-7/16" (back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 18-1/2" (left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth: 5-1/2" (center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Undermount (sink is mounted to the underside of countertop via included clips) Pre-Drilled Faucet Holes: 0 Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" (standard - fitting most every drain assembly) Vitreous China Bright White