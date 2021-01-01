Miseno MNO001NV Artisan 33" Farmhouse Single Basin Copper Kitchen Sink Antique Fixture Kitchen Sink Copper

Miseno MNO001NV Artisan 33" Farmhouse Single Basin Copper Kitchen Sink Miseno MNO001NV Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed from copperFarmhouse installation – sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSingle basin design for maximum workspaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityHand-hammered by master artisans with years of skill and experience passed down from generationsFingerprints do not show as they will on stainless steel and other metalsFor basic cleaning simply use a mild soap and water, other cleaners are not necessaryMiseno MNO001NV Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (from left to right)Sink Width: 22" (from front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/2" (from bottom to top)Basin Dimensions: 28" L x 17" W x 10" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2 Copper Antique