Miseno MNO-5208 Circular 16-1/2" Tempered Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Drain Included Polished Chrome Drain Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass

Miseno MNO-5208 Circular 16-1/2" Tempered Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Drain Included Product Features:Miseno vessel sinks are constructed of high-grade tempered glass offering unrivaled durability while still providing a stylish upgrade to any homeClear blue round glass vessel sink provides the perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic appealFixture is fully covered under warranty by Miseno for 1-year after installationConstructed of an extra thick tempered glassCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityAll hardware required for mounting the sink is includedSolid brass drain assembly included-in your choice of finishProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 5-3/4" (the bottom of the sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 16-1/2" (the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 16-1/2" (the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16-1/2" (the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 5-3/4" (center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Vessel (sink mounted on top of the counter via mounting rings)Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/12" (standard - fitting most every drain assembly) Glass Polished Chrome Drain