MMZB Walnut Wood Keyboard Wrist Rest, Solid Wooden Gaming Wrist Support Pillow, Easy Typing, Pain Relief, Durable Comfortable, for Computer, Office

[Original Wood Quality]: Log cutting, hand-polished, no odor, and not easy to fade and deformation after a long time use. [Selected Premium Walnut Wood]: Wood gaming wrist rest finished by traditional hand - polishing, nine lines of sandpaper were sanded thousands of times, nice-looking wood texture, feel extremely comfortable to rub your wrist and palm for long-time typing. [Non-slip Design]: The bottom silicone pad enhances the grip on the surface of the table, even during intense typing, it does not move, so that the wooden support is firmly fixed. [Warm Remind]: Natural wood, each texture will be different, the color shade, white edges, knots and polished marks are not quality problems, thank you for your understanding and support. [Gaming Office Necessary]: Perfect relieve tool to reduce arms and wrist pain for office worker and gamer.