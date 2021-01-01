Riobel MMSQ08X Momenti 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome / Black Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Riobel MMSQ08X Momenti 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly What’s better than a collection with an inspired sensibility and impactful style? It’s one you can customize yourself. Be creative with shape, curve, and angle—select a round or square spout, cross or lever handles. Be original with a multitude of different finishes to choose from and the ability to mix and match finishes, which is every designer’s dream. Durable and beautiful, the elements of the collection are designed to work together to create a showcase for modern, classic, even industrial décors.Riobel MMSQ08X Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware for mounting is includedDesigned to accommodate three-hole installation from 8” to 16”Includes push drain assembly and leak-free quarter turn ceramic disk cartridgesAvailable as part of a complete collection of bathroom fixtures and accessoriesWaterSense Certified product – uses less water than standard faucets while still meeting strict performance guidelinesFlow rate of 1.2 GPM for effective handwashing while optimizing water usageSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel MMSQ08X Specifications:Height: 8-5/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome / Black