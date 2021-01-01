Riobel MMSQ05J Momenti Wall Mounted Tub Filler Brushed Nickel / Black Faucet Tub Filler Double Handle

Riobel MMSQ05J Momenti Wall Mounted Tub Filler What’s better than a collection with an inspired sensibility and impactful style? It’s one you can customize yourself. Be creative with shape, curve, and angle—select a round or square spout, cross or lever handles. Be original with a multitude of different finishes to choose from and the ability to mix and match finishes, which is every designer’s dream. Durable and beautiful, the elements of the collection are designed to work together to create a showcase for modern, classic, even industrial decors.Riobel MMSQ05J Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware for installation is includedFlow rate of 10.5 GPM at 60 PSI to quickly fill your tubRough-in valve includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel MMSQ05J Specifications:Height: 3-1/8" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Reach: 9-1/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 10.5 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-5/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)Faucet Hole Size: 2-3/8" Double Handle Brushed Nickel / Black