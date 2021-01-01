Riobel MMRD83J Momenti Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle Chrome / Black Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Riobel MMRD83J Momenti Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle What’s better than a collection with an inspired sensibility and impactful style? It’s one you can customize yourself. Be creative with shape, curve, and angle—select a round or square spout, cross or lever handles. Be original with a multitude of different finishes to choose from and the ability to mix and match finishes, which is every designer’s dream. Durable and beautiful, the elements of the collection are designed to work together to create a showcase for modern, classic, even industrial decors.Riobel MMRD83J Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyProvides the best of both thermostatic and pressure balance functionalityCan run multiple hand showers, shower heads and body spraysSet it and forget it temperature memoryDesigned to control 2 separate temperatures and 2 separate volume controls simultaneouslyRecommended inlet connection is 3/4" NPTSupports a flow rate of 20 GPM for an immersive shower experienceService stop allows the valve to be serviced without shutting off the water supply to the entire houseTest cap enables the plumber to test valve connections without risk of potential damage to the valve cartridgeSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRough-in valve includedRiobel MMRD83J Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/8" (left to right) Thermostatic Chrome / Black