Riobel MMRD09X Momenti Widespread Bidet Faucet with 2 Cross Handles and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Nickel / Black Faucet Bidet Faucets Vertical

Riobel MMRD09X Momenti Widespread Bidet Faucet with 2 Cross Handles and Pop-Up Drain Assembly What’s better than a collection with an inspired sensibility and impactful style? It’s one you can customize yourself. Be creative with shape, curve, and angle—select a round or square spout, cross or lever handles. Be original with a multitude of different finishes to choose from and the ability to mix and match finishes, which is every designer’s dream. Durable and beautiful, the elements of the collection are designed to work together to create a showcase for modern, classic, even industrial decors.Riobel MMRD09X Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warranty1/2" inlet male NPTPop-up drain includedJet stream for effective cleaningSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel MMRD09X Specifications:Height: 4-3/8" (mounting location to highest point of faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (center to center distance between handle installation holes)Faucet Installation Holes: 5Faucet Hole Size: 1-5/16" Vertical Spray Polished Nickel / Black