MMOBIEL HDD Hard Drive Ir Sensor Sleep Detector Cable Compatible with MacBook Pro A1286 Mid 2012 821-1492-01 821-1492-A

High quality Professional all-in-one kit: 100% New MMOBIEL Replacement HDD Hard Drive Ir Sensor Sleep Detector Cable incl. Bracket Connects Hard Drive to Logic Board for Macbook Pro Easy installation: Replace your faulty cracked HDD Cable Includes Breacket and Ir Sensor Sleep Detector + Pre Installed Adhesive Stickers Compatibility: Compatible only with Macbook Pro 15" A1286 Model year Mid 2012 for more info see also Product description Important: Please check the Model Number before purchasing this Item. You will find the Model Number on the back of your device (see product images on the left) Comprehensive Repair Kit: Professional Tool kit incl. 1 x P5 Screwdriver (Phillips) 1 x T6 Screwdriver and Nylon Spudger includes Bracket for Easy installation High quality product by MMOBIEL: Each part is tested before shipment, Item in Stock!