From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting MMG1650-6E 37" 6 Light Halogen Modulinear Directional Recessed Kit White / White Recessed Lights Trim and Housing Package
Jesco Lighting MMG1650-6E 37" 6 Light Halogen Modulinear Directional Recessed Kit 6-Light Linear New Construction (Low Voltage) Includes 120V Lightech Electronic Transformer. Bulb Base: (6) MR16 12V 50W Lamp is not included. Dry Location. Hardwire. UL Listed.Features:Requires a minimum of 3" clearance from all insulationIntended for new constructionDesigned for installation in dry locationsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleDimensions:Height: 6"Depth: 3.375"Width: 37.375" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Airtight: NoBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: MR16Dimmable: YesIC Rating: Non-ICNumber of Bulbs: 6Transformer Location: IntegratedTransformer Type: ElectronicVoltage: 120vVoltage Type: Low VoltageWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 50 White / White