MMDVM Hotspot Spot Radio Station+ Antenna + OLED with Screen Support P25 DMR YSF DStar UHF Expansion Board WiFi Digital Voice Modem Suitable for.

Best Quality Guranteed. The kit includes: high performance with screen ARM processor, SMA antenna connector, including antenna, 2 pins, 4 screws. Support:D-STAR, P25, DMR and work with UHF. Software: Pi-Star, Suit for Raspberry Pi 3,Raspberry PI-Zero w, Raspberry Pi 3b+.The 40pin raspberry pie needs to insulate the middle 20pin pin headers for normal use. Power supply: USB cable connected to your computer or laptop. The Hotspot will also work mobile in your vehicle if you Tether it to your mobile phone network. Basic Setup: 433.550000MHZ DMR (Need the 2.4GHz SSID as the Pi W doesn't support 5.8GHz). Note: All designs will be contributed on MMDVM open source project. If you encounter a different version of pi zero not work, please see the picture instructions. If you have any difficult please contact us to help you solve the problem.