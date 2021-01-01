KEY FEATURES: The MMA3645 Color Changing Portable Speaker is the perfect night light speaker for any tabletop to create an ambiance while enjoying your favorite music. This speaker comes with a remote to easily change between a great selection of colors and control your portable speaker from a distance. With Bluetooth and a built-in auxiliary port (3.5 mm), you can connect any phone, game system and audio players seamlessly. BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS: speakers keeps the party going. Experience a premium audio experience that is built for the great outdoors. Connect to your smartphone, tablet or other audio device via Bluetooth or the Aux port to listen to your music, videos or games wherever you go. QUALITY: After all these years we continue to manufacture products to meet the needs and wants of our customers. From mobile accessories, headphones and clock radios, to Bluetooth speakers, towers and tablets we strive to make quality products at the l