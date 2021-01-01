Miseno MM3030LED27K/60K 30" W x 30" H Circular Framed Wall Mounted Mirror with LED Lighting Stainless Steel Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Miseno MM3030LED27K/60K 30" W x 30" H Circular Framed Wall Mounted Mirror with LED Lighting LED mirrors will be the next staple in all modern homes. One of the best LED mirrors on the market today, this new premium model with a sleek frosted pattern frame has both warm white 2700K and cool white 6400K color temperatures. Beautiful and energy efficient, the LED mirror operates effortlessly for 50,000 hours, is compatible with major wall dimmer switches and features mirror front touch multi function control. The high quality copper free mirror has superior corrosion resistance to prevent black edges and will provide you with many years of enjoyment. Miseno MM3030LED27K/60K Features: Contemporary mirror frame constructed of stainless steel Circular frosted pattern Calm relaxing warm white (2700K) color temperature option for soft romantic makeup application Clean bright cool white (6400K) color temperature option perfect for outdoor makeup application Mirror front Smart Touch control included Compatible with major wall dimmer switches for energy savings Energy efficient LED lighting effortlessly operates for 50,000 hours Includes Sturdy French cleat mounting mechanism that is easy to maneuver and install Compatible with forward phase, magnetic low voltage and triac dimmers Corrosion resistant copper free mirror IP44 rated Includes a 5 year limited warranty Hardwired connection required Miseno MM3030LED27K/60K Specifications: Height: 30" (top to bottom) Width: 30" (left to right) Depth: 1-5/8" (front to back) Watts Per Bulb: 21 W Bathroom Mirror Stainless Steel