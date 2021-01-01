Rohl MLKIT46LM Matheson Shower System with Multi Function Shower Head Polished Nickel Showers Shower System Thermostatic

From rohl
Rohl MLKIT46LM Matheson Shower System with Multi Function Shower Head Product Features:Covered under limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with Rohl Bath Suites CollectionMulti function shower headThermostatic valve cartridgeShower system package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, volume control (3), body sprays (3), slide bar, wall supply, hand showerDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is included Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume control Escutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 5-15/16" Wide x 6-11/16" HighRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Multi-function shower head with mist, spray, and jet spray patternsShower head rotates on a swivel ball assemblyFlow Rate: 2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Width: 3-1/2"Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 8-5/8"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsFlow Rate: 18 gallons-per-minute Thermostatic Polished Nickel