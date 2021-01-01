Miseno MLK4090 Quattro Shaker Passage Door Knob Set with Square Rose Satin Nickel Knobset Passage

From miseno

Miseno MLK4090 Quattro Shaker Passage Door Knob Set with Square Rose Passage: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.Features:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 3 certificationCrafted with all metal construction ensuring a durable productIntended for left or right handed door configurationsEasily installs on standard door prep doorsIncludes an adjustable backset and a round corner latch with optional addition of drive-in latchCovered under Miseno's 5 year finish and limited lifetime mechanical warrantiesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleTrim Height: 2-9/16"Handle Width: 1-7/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Height: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-9/16"Product Weight:Latch Faceplate: Round Corner Satin Nickel

