Miseno MLK2011 Torry Wave Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Deadbolt Satin Nickel Leverset Combo Pack Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Miseno MLK2011 Torry Wave Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Deadbolt Combo Pack: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key in the deadbolt and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the thumbturn. This entry set would be ideal for the front entry of a home.Features:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 3 certificationCrafted with all metal construction ensuring a durable productIntended for left or right handed door configurationsEasily installs on standard door prep doorsIncludes an adjustable backset and a round corner latch with optional addition of drive-in latchCovered under Miseno's 5 year finish and limited lifetime mechanical warrantiesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleTrim Height: 2-9/16"Handle Length: 4-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-9/16"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin KW1 Single Cylinder Satin Nickel