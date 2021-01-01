From miseno
Miseno MLK1041 Doyle Closed Scroll Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set Satin Nickel Leverset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder
Advertisement
Miseno MLK1041 Doyle Closed Scroll Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 3 certificationCrafted with all metal construction ensuring a durable productIntended for left or right handed door configurationsEasily installs on standard door prep doorsIncludes an adjustable backset and a round corner latch with optional addition of drive-in latchCovered under Miseno's 5 year finish and limited lifetime mechanical warrantiesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleTrim Height: 2-9/16"Handle Length: 4-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-9/16"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin KW1 Single Cylinder Satin Nickel