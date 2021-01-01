From miseno
Miseno ML75753 Teton 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Miseno ML75753 Teton 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Product Features: Comes with a clear glass shade Requires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Rated for installation in dry and damp locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 10" Width: 19-1/4" Extension: 6" Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 300 Number of Bulbs: 3 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Brushed Nickel