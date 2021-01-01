From miseno
Miseno ML65744 Caddo 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Miseno ML65744 Caddo 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Product Features: Comes with a clear glass shade Requires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Rated for installation in dry and damp locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 10-1/2" Width: 31" Extension: 6-1/2" Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 400 Number of Bulbs: 4 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Matte Black / Satin Nickel