Marvel ML24WSL 24" Wide 45-Bottle Built-In Single Zone Wine Cooler with LED Lighting Metal Shelving and Left Door Hinging Stainless Steel Frame Glass

Marvel ML24WSL 24" Wide 45-Bottle Built-In Single Zone Wine Cooler with LED Lighting, Metal Shelving and Left Door Hinging For 45-bottle wine storage nearly twice as efficient as other wine cooler brands, the overlay panel-ready Marvel 24" High-Efficiency Wine Refrigerator provides the optimum wine preservation environment. Unlike most wine coolers, Marvel wine refrigerators are engineered to defend against the enemies of wine, like damaging light, temperature fluctuation and vibration. The tinted dual pane UV-resistant glass door protects wine from light while artfully showcasing your wine collection. Its Vibration Neutralization System buffers wine from agitation, allowing it to come to full maturation. Marvel Intuit controls allow you to target a precise temperature, whether storing or serving. Dynamic Cooling Technology and a thermal-efficient cabinet ensures the industry's best temperature stability, safely bringing wine to temperature without compromising its integrity. And, its easy-to-install overlay panel option features an integrated hinge for a truly flush, zero-clearance installation.Features:Panel ready design features soft-close integrated hinge for a truly flush fit with cabinetryDynamic Cooling Technology™ delivers the industry’s best temperature stability and rapid cool down, safely bringing wine to temperature without compromising integrityUp to 2x more efficient than leading competitors5.3 cu. ft. capacity, stores 45 bottles with (1) 5-bottle gallery wine rack to display your best wine and (5) 8-bottle roller-glide wine racksHeavy- wire wine racks safely cradle each wine bottleVibration Neutralization System™ protects wine from agitation, allowing it to come to full maturationArgon-filled, UV-resistant tinted dual pane glass door protects contents from damaging ultraviolet lightMultifunction Marvel Intuit™ Integrated Controls allow you to select a precise cabinet temperature from 40° F to 65° FAudible and visual alarms signal when door is left ajar to protect wine integrity and energy useTwo-stage, soft white theater-style LED lighting, midnight black interior and natural maple shelf fronts, stainable to match cabinetryClose Door Assist System™ gently and automatically draws door to a close, ensuring door is never accidentally left ajarThermal-efficient cabinet ensures optimum food preservation and energy efficiency while maximizing capacitySpecifications:Height: 33-3/4"Width: 23-7/8"Depth: 21-1/2"Installation Type: Built-In or Free StandingBottle Capacity: 45Number of Cooling Zones: 1Number Of Shelves: 6Refrigerator Capacity: 5.3Ice Maker: NoDoor Lock: YesAccepts Custom Panels: Yes Stainless Steel Frame Glass Door