Marvel ML15CRS1X 15 Inch Wide 25 Lbs. Capacity Built-In Ice Maker with 25 Lbs. Daily Ice Production Black Refrigeration Appliances Ice Makers Built-In
Marvel ML15CRS1X 15 Inch Wide 25 Lbs. Capacity Built-In Ice Maker with 25 Lbs. Daily Ice Production Features:Produces up to 25 lbs. of crescent ice per dayMinimizes water usage, only 3 gallons average daily rateDaily ice production rate nearly 4x greater than standard household ice makerStores 25 lbs. of crescent iceRemovable ice bin for convenient access and easier cleaningNo pump or drain requiredField reversible door for added flexibilityOn/Off switch within quick reach at the front of the unitFour 1" leveling legs are independently adjustable for precise built-in installationSpecifications:Storage Capacity: 25 lbs.Total Production: 25 lbs.cETLus Listed: NoInstallation Type: Built-InDepth: 22-5/16"Height: 34-1/16"Width: 14-7/8" Built-In Black