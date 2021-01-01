CORSAIR ML120 PRO RGB, 120mm Premium Magnetic Levitation RGB LED PWM Fan, CO-9050076-WW. 3-Pack with Lighting Node PRO PC Cooling Computer LEDs.

Magnetic Levitation Bearing: Dramatically reduces bearing friction by magnetically levitating the fan blade, producing lower noise and higher performance. Dynamic RGB Lighting: Four independent ultra-bright center-mounted RGB LEDs output a vivid blast of light and color. Control, Customize and Sync: The included CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO enables stunning dynamic lighting effects, or synchronize with other CORSAIR LINK supported devices. Complete PWM Control: Dynamically control fan speed from 400 RPM to 1,600 RPM to minimize noise or maximize airflow. Built to Last: Long lifespan with a five-year warranty. Replaceable Corner Caps: Customize your build with replaceable corners (sold separately).