Motorola® Motorola Ml1100 Ml1100 Desk Phone Accessory

The call waiting/caller ID features included in the Motorola ML1100 Desk Phone Accessory lets you know the name and number of who called while you were on the line or when you were away and to record up to 99 Caller ID messages sequentially in each handset. Expand your phone system to connect to 10 ML1100 desk phones and/or ML1200 cordless handsets (sold separately) to the base station. This desk phone is part of a system. It does not work independently. You must have the Motorola ML1000 Base Station connected to a phone jack for your phone system to function.