IDEAL Security ML Lever Set with Keyed Deadbolt (USA Oil Rubbed Bronze)

Upgrade the basic push button handle that may already be on your screen door with this elegant and easy to operate handle. This storm door hardware set includes an elegant lever handle and an integrated keyed deadbolt. It compliments a wide range of decor styles and is compatible with most pre-installed surface-mount handles. The interior latch features an easy opening push movement. The integrated keyed lock provides additional security, so you can keep your main door open and enjoy the light and fresh air while still feeling safe. This set includes everything needed for an easy installation. The package includes screws and spindles to fit doors from 1 in. to 1-1/2 in. thick (spindles can be cut to suit the width of your door). New installations should take about 45-minutes to 60-minutes. You'll need to drill a new 7/8 in. hole for the key lock. Before drilling, ensure that the inside latch and lock do not interfere with the operation of your main door handle. Tools required, Tape measure-Drill-7/8 in. spade bore drill bit-Screw driver-A center punch to mark the holes is helpful. When replacing an existing handle, please verify carefully the dimensions and configuration of your existing handle set. There are lookalike sets on the market that look the same from the front but are significantly different and will not be compatible. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.