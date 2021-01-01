Minka Lavery ML 6810 1 Light Wallchiere Wall Sconce from the Agilis Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Minka Lavery ML 6810 1 Light Wallchiere Wall Sconce from the Agilis Collection Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 19.75"Width: 7.75"Extension: 7.25"HCO: 12.5"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 7.63"Backplate Height: 5.63"Backplate Width: 4.88"Energy Star: NoADA: NoUL Listed: YesAs part of the Minka Group, Minka Lavery has created a reputation of being a trendsetter in developing creative, innovative, and decorative lighting for the discerning designer or homeowner. Pleasing collections of modern, traditional, and transitional lights that will provide inspiration and options in creating your idea of the perfect living space throughout the home. Find the style and size of Minka Lavery indoor wall sconces that will give your home the best combination of form and function possible. Up Lighting Brushed Nickel