MK550 Wireless Wave K350 Keyboard and MK510 Laser Mouse Combo Includes Keyboard and Mouse Long Battery Life Ergonomic Wave Design and Wireless Mouse

Best Quality Guranteed. ERGONOMIC WAVE DESIGN The MK550 uses s Constant Curve layout for reduced stress and better, more natural typing. The layout is familiar, so there is little to no learning curve to begin using it fluidly INTEGRATED PALM REST Experience lower wrist fatigue with the integrated palm rest, Three options for leg height allow you to adjust the keyboard to the height that feels most comfortable to you. PRECISION-LASER MOUSE Say goodbye to your touchpad with the included MK510 precision-laser mouse K350 keyboard has a battery life of up to 3 years, and the mouse, up to 2 years, with 2 standard AA batteries in each device SIMPLE SETUP Theres no additional setup involved when using the MK550simply plug in the Unifying receiver, and youre ready to go