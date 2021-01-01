From toshiba

TOSHIBA MK2035GSS 200GB 4200 RPM 8MB Cache SATA 1.5Gb/s 2.5' Notebook Hard Drive Bare Drive

$55.19
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

4200 RPM 8MB Cache SATA 1.5Gb/s 1 year limited

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com