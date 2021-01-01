From lnc
LNC Mizuki Floral Navy Blue/Merlot Red 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
Fashion and function coalesce for a fantastic visual appeal sure to impress your guests. The classy distressed faded touch lends warmth and character making it a perfect compliment to any contemporary, glam, bohemian, vintage, shabby chic, or transitional styles of decor. Designs a variety of area rugs and runners ideal for anywhere inside your home including living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms. This rug has a transitional style, which complements any decor. It has stain-resistant materials, allowing it to tolerate everyday spills. Color: Navy Blue/Merlot Red.