From nearly natural

22" Mixed Succulent Garden in Metal Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®

$146.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Find the 22" Mixed Succulent Garden in Metal Planter at Michaels. com. Add serious greenery to your everyday spaces with this artificial garden of mixed succulents; boasting various kinds, this living garden features an overgrowth of lifelike replicas that admirers will have a hard time believing isn’t real. Add serious greenery to your everyday spaces with this artificial garden of mixed succulents; boasting various kinds, this living garden features an overgrowth of lifelike replicas that admirers will have a hard time believing isn’t real. Reaching 22 inches tall from a decorative planter accented with natural tone rocks, this remarkable piece would look exceptional in a foyer or reception. Details: Green and red succulents in gray planter 22" x 21" x 8" overall size 8" x 13" x 7" planter size Synthetic materials For indoor or covered outdoor use | 22" Mixed Succulent Garden in Metal Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com