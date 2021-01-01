From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Mixed Succulent and Grass Garden Artificial Plant in White Planter Silk Tree 32"

$262.99
In stock
Beautify home and office spaces with the help of this artificial garden flaunting a mix of complementary plants: realistic looking succulents in handsome hues, nestled with mixed grass and other complementary foliage - all tucked and stabilized with natural moss. Great for windowsills or counter spaces, this handsome fake garden reaches 32” wide from its accompanying white planter. | Nearly Natural Mixed Succulent and Grass Garden Artificial Plant in White Planter Silk Tree 32"

