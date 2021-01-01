Noble House Mixed Mocha 2-Piece Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge Set

Relax in the outdoors with simplicity and style with this set of chaise lounges crafted from durable wicker from the Noble House outdoor furniture assortment. Each piece in this set features a curved structure that follows the natural contours of the human body, with an adjustable back to let you find your preferred reclining angle. With its neutral mixed mocha color, these lounges complement your existing outdoor design elements with ease. Foldable legs make these lounges easy to stack and store when not in use.